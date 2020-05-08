Alicia Doraine Keele
April 8, 1926 - May 1, 2020
ONTARIO
Alicia Doraine Keele, 94, of Ontario, Oregon passed away Friday, May 1st, 2020. Doraine was born April 8th, 1926 in rural Oklahoma, the daughter of Manny and Lucille Marquess. She was raised in Ontario, Oregon and married Bob Keele on April 10th, 1946, shortly after graduating high school. Together they raised four wonderful children.
Doraine was a model housewife and was blessed to be able to pursue arts and crafts, a true passion of hers. Toll painting, ceramics, stamping and especially hand-making cards touched many people deeply, as they were so personalized and always made with love.
She is survived by daughter Betti Fleming and her husband Steve; son Rick and his wife Geraldine; daughter-in-law Jan Keele; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Doraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother George Marquess; sons Bill Keele and Bob Keele; her grandson Josh Keele; and her great-great grandson Isaiah Mills.
A viewing will be held at Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel from 12pm to 4pm Monday, May 11th in Ontario, Oregon. Graveside service, for immediate family only, will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12th at 1pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.