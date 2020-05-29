Alice Joyce Gipson
Dec. 24, 1944 - May 13, 2020
ONTARIO
Alice Joyce Gipson, 75, of Ontario, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a short triumphant battle with cancer.
Alice was born on December 24, 1944, in Denver Colorado to Clifford Smith and Berenice Taylor. She was raised in Cove, Oregon along with siblings Stephen, Melody, Marilee, and Grant. She graduated high school in 1963 from Cove Secondary School. Shortly thereafter she married Gary Gipson and gave birth to her first of 4 children, Lisa.
Alice attended TVCC in Ontario, Oregon studying Medical Transcription from 1987-1990. She held many occupations over the years retiring from Holy Rosary Medical Center in Ontario, Oregon in 2011.
Alice loved gardening, fishing, camping and her family. She was gifted at knitting and crocheting, passing many treasures to her loved ones over the years.
Alice is survived by her sister Melody Evans, and her brother Grant Born, daughters Lisa Cain, Christy Waggoner and Marilee Gripton, and son Wade Gipson. She also leaves behind grandchildren Veronica, Zachery, Tyler, Brylie, Ashlee, Chace, and Jacob, as well as great grandchildren Harrison, Quinn, and Reilly.
Please join us in a celebration of life on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 2pm to be held at the Ascension School on Church Street in Cove, Oregon (pending lifting of restrictions).
