Alice Joyce Gibson
Dec. 24, 1944 - May 13, 2020
ONTARIO
Reservations for the Celebration of Life originally scheduled for July 25 have been canceled. Instead the family will be having a private service per restrictions surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
