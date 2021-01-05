Alfred Lee Howard
AUG. 27, 1950 — DEC. 21, 2020
PAYETTE
Alfred went home to be with Jesus from his home in Payette, Idaho. Alfred was born in Germantown, Ohio to Hubert and Myrtle (Allen) Howard.Alfred is preceded in death by father Rev Hubert Howard, mother Myrtle (Allen) Howard, brother Willie Howard and brother Hubert Howard Jr. Alfred is survived by daughter Holly (Howard) Mencke, son in law Brad Mencke, granddaughters Madison and Makayla Mencke, son Brack Howard, grandsons Kodey and Kasey Howard, sister Ethel and brother in law Clayton Linville, sister Debbie Messer, brother Lowell Howard, sister Cindy Howard. Alfred had a love for the Lord, enjoyed going to church and played many instruments, like the guitar, banjo and harmonica. He loved sharing his music playing at church and for his close friends. Alfred was full of love and kindness and was a good friend to all of those who knew him.Memorial will be held in Ohio with his loving siblings.