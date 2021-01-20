Alena Ybanez JUNE 27, 1933 — DEC. 15, 2020
NYSSA
Alena (Helen) Apodaca Ybanez, age 87, a resident from Nyssa, OR, passed away on Tuesday December 15th 2020, from covid pneumonia at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. She was born a twin, with her brother Ramon June 27th, 1933 to Guadalupe and Basilia Apodaca in Cowley, Wyoming. She married Domingo Ybanez September 1st, 1954. She had 10 children. She is survived by her sister Margaret Estrada, from Ontario, OR and her brother Jako Apodaca from Nampa, ID. Her children, Gilbert (Umatilla), David (Nyssa), Karrie (Nyssa), Elaine (Nyssa), Johnny (Ontario), Daniel (Nyssa), and Robert (Tillamook). Her 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking with her daughters. She enjoyed picnicking, fishing, and camping. She loved to celebrate the holidays and her birthday with her family. She loved to go on yearly trips to the Oregon coast and walk on the beaches and enjoy the sunset. She loved to play the slot machines at the casino. She loved to do crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe and Basilia; Her brother’s Joe, Manuel, Tony, and Ramon; Her Sister’s Rosie Grijalva, Mary Rios, Lupe Apodaca, and Susie Silva; Her Husband Domingo.; Her Son’s Samuel and Unnamed son; Her Daughter Mary Ann. She was laid to rest at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, OR on December 18th, 2020.