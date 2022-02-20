Alberto “Al” Pablo Nicholas Sillonis MARCH 1, 1936 — JAN. 17, 2022
WEISER
Alberto “Al” Pablo Nicholas Sillonis was last seen fishing at the dock on the Snake River below Hells Canyon Visitor’s Center around 2 PM on January 17, 2022. When he failed to return home, the search found his hat and a fishing pole with line still in the water. While some family and friends were quick to speculate that he was in the witness protection program, had been abducted by aliens, or kidnapped by a femme fatale, the prime suspect was identified as the river. Somehow, he fell in and did not survive.
Al was born March 1, 1936, in Boise, Idaho to Juan Agustin and Juana Zarandona Sillonis, Basque immigrants from Ispaster, Spain. He grew up and went to school in the Big Bend area of Adrian, Oregon. Al was drafted into the Army in 1959 and served in Korea. He was recalled during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 and served with an activated National Guard Unit at Fort Lewis, Washington. Between the Army and the US Forest Service, Al spent almost 38 years in government service. A gypsy at heart, Al, by his choice, moved a lot while working for the Forest Service. On June 5, 1971, Al and Jeannette Miles were married in Burns, Oregon. Daughter Diana was born in Orofino, Idaho in 1974, followed by daughter Tresa in Kalispell, Montana in 1976.
Al enjoyed photography, hunting, skiing, camping, traveling, picking huckleberries, and bowling among other things. He was an ardent supporter of high school athletics. Al was a friend to many and a stranger to none, because he talked to everyone who crossed his path, regardless of whether they wanted to or not. He was the author of the coveted Grumpy Al’s I Hate Onions Cookbook. There is the possibility that his distaste for onions had become more habit than anything else. When Jeanette pointed out that a food item in their house contained onions, Al simply requested “Don’t tell anyone” and ate it anyway.
Al was an angler and had quite the collection of jokey fishing t-shirts. Moving to Weiser, Idaho in 2003 allowed them to be closer (but not too close) to family, and provided a plethora of fishing opportunities, as well, to his dismay, a pungent odor of onions from time to time. He joined the Indian Head Fly Fishing club and made great friends. Starting in 2007, he recorded every day he fished and every fish he caught and started including the fishing report in the Christmas letter. For those family and friends lucky enough to receive those Christmas letters, the annual fishing report had become a thing of legend. Since Al is not with us, the 2022 fishing report will be brief. On January 17, the river made the catch of a lifetime.
Al will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Jeanette, daughters Diana and Tresa, sister Cecilia Lodzinski, brother Mateo (Mike) Sillonis, extended family members, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Pedro (Pete) Sillonis, sister Carmen Eiguren, and infant brothers Carlos and Martin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those that may wish to make a gesture of remembrance, the family requests that you support your local high school booster club or athletic teams.