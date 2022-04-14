Albert L. Snyder APRIL 5, 1958 - FEB. 16, 2022
ADRIAN
Albert L. Snyder passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side, on February 16, 2022.
He was born April 5, 1958, in Orofino, ID. The fourth of 5 children born to Walter Dean Snyder and Joyce May (Cluff) Snyder. He was raised outside of Weippe, Id. at Schmitt’s Mill along with his siblings and cousins. He attended school in Weippe. Growing up he loved playing, camping and working in the woods. He lost his mother when he was seven years old to diabetes and his father later married his mother’s sister and added two more children to their family. He worked at several cedar mills around the Weippe area throughout the years. While working at a cedar mill in Kooskia, ID he met friends that would take him to Weiser, ID for the famous Fiddler’s Festival. He ended up staying in the Ontario, OR area for a couple years working at Indian Head Stockyards as a truck mechanic. While in Ontario he met his future “better half” the spring of 1978 their romance continuing throughout the summer until moving back to Weippe. His gal followed him there and they had their first daughter (Echo) the next spring. He worked as a rail splitter at Lombard’s cedar mill until it closed and he moved his family to Adrian, OR. where his wife’s family resided. He started working for local contractors (Bob Brown & Bob Martin) until he was hired by Teague Mineral Products as a loader operator and belly dump truck driver hauling bentonite from the mine to the mill. He then worked for Merle Maine at Ontario Asphalt & Paving driving gravel trucks and help work at the new prison doing fine grading and hauling gravel. Wes Walker hired him to drive tanker truck hauling hot asphalt to state highway jobs working until both Wes and his wife were killed in an accident. He then drove a tanker truck & pup for Loomix liquid cattle feed for Weeks Transport out of Kimberly, ID. After his second daughter (Autumn) was born he started working again at Ontario Asphalt & Paving driving gravel & cement ready mix trucks. He later moved over the Oregon Concrete plant in Nyssa, OR; also owned by Merle Maine, where he was a loader operator, gravel and cement truck driver, along with running the rock & gravel wash plant. He later became the plant manager for several years, loading trucks, scheduling loads, batching concrete, truck maintenance, wash plant operation, daily office work, delivering concrete & gravel to customers, along with driving the triple trailers hauling cement powder from Ashgrove Cement to the Nyssa plant. His third daughter (Jasper) was born during this time. Shubert bought the plant renaming it Clearwater Concrete and he still handled most of the same duties. In 2017 he took a job with H & B Transport from Parma, ID driving refrigerated vans long haul back and forth mostly between Texas and Washington. He remained employed with them until his health took a turn and he passed.
He took much pride in doing the best job he could and cared about doing right by the customers.
He loved his wife, all his girls and grandchildren very much and there was nothing he wouldn’t give them or do for them. He enjoyed fishing, model trains, carpentry, mechanics, tinkering with motors, was always working on a project and could fix almost anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest sister Liz and brother-in Law E Jim Vargovich, Father- in-law Clay Webb. He is survived by his “better half” Shawn Snyder, daughters; Echo Snyder, Autumn Snyder (Ashley Miles) and Jasper Snyder and two grandchildren Corbin Butler and Astrid Miles born March 2022, his brother Roy (Eva) Snyder, sister Margrette (Gary) Dalgren, sister Linda Greer, sister Tina (John) Lemon, sister Becky, mother-in-law Shirley Webb, brothers-in-law Chris Webb, Rory (Linda) Webb and sister-in-law Kim Webb (Jim Shake) and many nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Saturday April 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS Owyhee Ward, Owyhee Avenue, Nyssa, OR. Everyone who knew or worked with him is welcome to come share their stories with the family.
The family would like to thank Tracy & Caroline Boster, Sterling & Lisa Johnston, The LDS Owyhee Ward volunteers, Tammy Marugg and Heart & Home Hospice, especially his personal nurses Paula and Angie. Thank you all for your continued help, support and prayers during this time. Cremation was handled by Haren- Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario, OR.