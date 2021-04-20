Alan C. Turner AUG. 8, 1947 — APRIL 15, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Alan C. Turner was born August 8, 1947 to Clinton Turner and Neva Nall in Yakima, Washington. He called Ontario, Oregon his home during his childhood with his sister Pam and brother Kevin. On September 2, 1969 he married the love of his life, Melanie Glover, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they welcomed 5 children and called Payette, Idaho their home. He worked as a correctional officer at the Idaho State Prison. Alan passed away from multiple myeloma cancer April 15, 2021 at home.
Alan left behind a loving family of 5 children, his wife, Melanie, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was soft spoken, an incredible father, grandfather, and husband.
He will always be remembered for his infectious sense of humor and could pull a smile from others. He had an uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was aware of those around him and naturally made people feel special and wanted. He loved cars, especially classic American muscle cars. Some of his favorite pastimes included judo (black belt), watching car auction shows, old westerns, going fishing, and having water fights with his kids in the summer. Alan’s life was a legacy of Christ-like faith, love, courage, charity, and humility. You will be missed Alan, until we get to embrace you again.
Graveside service Saturday April 24, 2021 at the Lehi Utah Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.