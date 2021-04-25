Alicia Carrillo Sanchez
August 10, 1929- April 19,2021
Ontario
Alicia Carrillo Sanchez, 91 of Ontario Oregon went to her heavenly home on April 19, 2021 she was surrounded by all her children and husband of 73 years in her home.
Alicia was born August 10, 1929 in Hollister, California, daughter of Francisco and Amalia Carrillo, and raised in San Lorenzo, Mexico. She was a proud loving stay at home mom. She was a loving, kind, patient, joyful, caring, trustworthy, generous, and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved the sunshine, being outside tending to flowers and her chicken and rooster.
Alicia is survived by her husband Samuel Garcia Sanchez, six children, ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Daughter Olga Hernandez and 3 children Alicia, Anita and Pete, Son Daniel Sanchez and wife Shirley and 2 sons Mark and Eric, daughter Elizabeth Alaniz and husband JR and 2 children Sophia and Nathaniel, Son Samuel Joel Sanchez and 1 child Jessica, daughter Susie Haro and husband Sal and 2 children Valerie and Daniel, and daughter Dina Castagna and husband John.
Viewing will be held at Lienkaemper Chapel 78 NW 1st Ave, Ontario Oregon, from 12 noon to 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at 2PM at Evergreen Cemetery 1155 South Park Bl, Ontario Oregon.