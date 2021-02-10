Agness Ellen Brown
JULY 7, 1940 — FEB. 5, 2021
FORMERLY OF WEISER
Agness Ellen Brown (Ellen) of Shoshone, Idaho passed away on February 5, 2021 in a Twin Falls hospital, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with Covid. She was born July 7, 1940 in Philomath, Oregon, as the first child to Glen Wesley and Edna Elizabeth (Culp) Snyder.
She lived in numerous areas in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Colorado. A large percentage of her life was spent in Weiser, Idaho.
Ellen married Donald Ray Brown, November 8, 1957, at the Weiser LDS church. They were later sealed as a family in the Salt Lake Temple, on April 20, 1973. To this union 4 children were born: Edna Viola, Johnny Ray, James Barry and Cathy Lynn. Later they adopted two grandchildren: Cheryl Ann and Patty Jo.
Besides raising her children and helping with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ellen enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, sewing and quilting. She often entered her works at local county fairs and won numerous awards, including “Best of Show.” She loved to teach her family how to bake her famous crescent rolls, chocolate zucchini bread and to decorate cakes. Ellen and her husband owned Brownie’s Bakery in Weiser, Idaho, where she loved decorating cakes for all occasions.
She was a registered Girl Scout for over 25 years. She volunteered many hours as a Girl’s Scout Leader and enjoyed helping girls earn their badges. She was a member of the LDS church and worked in their genealogy library. She donated many hours doing genealogy not only for her own family but for others as well.
Ellen became ill in the 8th grade and was not able to continue nor graduate from High School. However, she was not bashful to share one of her proudest accomplishments: obtaining her GED as a Grandma and at the age of 58. Because of her misfortune, she always encouraged others to complete their education.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter and 2 grandsons. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Brown of Shoshone; son Johnny and Beth Brown, May, Idaho, son James Brown, Deitrich, Idaho, daughter Cathy and Randy Allison, Caldwell, Idaho, Son-in-law, Gary Atkinson, Parma, Idaho, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be a family only Graveside Service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser, Idaho on February 12th at 1 pm. Services may also be viewed on-line at https://bit.ly/2MOaLrH