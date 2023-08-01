Adonna Vivienne Presley DickersonFEB. 22, 1934 - JULY 30 2023
WEISER
Adonna Vivienne Presley Dickerson, aka: Grandma Chicky, a life-&long resident of Weiser, passed away July 30, 2023. She was born in Weiser, February 22, 1934 to William and Fannie Presley. She was raised on a ranch east of Weiser called the Presley Place. She married Lewis Dickerson, June 8, 1952. They were the parents of two daughters, April Williams and Spring (Shelley) Keller. Her family, immediate and extended, was her highest priority. She loved, cared, and served them.
She worked in the Probate Court for several years with Judge Henderson. She worked with 4-H. Later in her career she worked in the Washington County Clerk's office. She retired in 1994. She and Lewis became babysitters for their great granddaughters, Bryce and Brooks Boyer. That was her favorite job.
Vivienne was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served many. She loved standing out by the road at the Cottages waving at people as they passed by. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents. William (Bill) and Fannie Presley, her husband, Lewis Dickerson, and daughter, April Williams. She was survived by her daughter Spring (Shelley) & Steven Keller, son-in-law, Frankie Williams, 7 grandchildren; Rashelle & Mike Boyer, Jennifer & Troy Seward, Brandon & Andrea Williams, Jared & Laurel Keller, Landon & Justina Keller, Jeff & Nicole Keller, and Mark Keller. 22 Great grandchildren; Bryce Boyer and Jack Strauss, Brooks and Devyn DeLeon, Kenzi, Britynn, and Halle Seward; Brylee, Carter, and Presley Williams; Leora, Morgan, Parker, Spencer, Maddison, Kendra, Braden, Malek, Mallorie, Amilla, Ariya, Joshua, Nathan, Alex, Cameron and Natalie Keller. She loved much, was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Services will be held Saturday, August 6th at 10:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Weiser.
To plant a tree in memory of Adonna Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.