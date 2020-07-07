Adam K. Johnson

Oct. 29, 1969 - June 16, 2020

PORTLAND, ORE., FORMERLY OF PARMA & ONTARIO

Adam K. Johnson, 50, born October 29, 1969, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be at the Wilder Cemetery Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10 am.

 

