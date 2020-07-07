Adam K. Johnson
Oct. 29, 1969 - June 16, 2020
PORTLAND, ORE., FORMERLY OF PARMA & ONTARIO
Adam K. Johnson, 50, born October 29, 1969, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020.
Graveside services will be at the Wilder Cemetery Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10 am.
