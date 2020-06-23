Adam K. Johnson

Oct. 29, 1969 - June 16, 2020

PORTLAND, ORE., FORMERLY OF PARMA & ONTARIO

Adam K. Johnson, 50, born October 29, 1969 passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020.

He is preceded by his mother Faye Rumble, stepfather Walter Rumble, biological father Cecil Johnson and brother Mark. He was raised in Parma with his brother Mike and sisters Dianna, Sheila and Ruah.

Graveside services pending for the Wilder Cemetery, TBA.

