Ada Jean Burns Cardon APRIL 4, 1931 - MARCH 17, 2023
ONTARIO
Ada Jean Burns Cardon, 91, of Ontario, Oregon passed away at her home on March 17th, 2023. Ada was born on April 4, 1931 in Kenilworth, Utah to James and Reah Jewkes Burns. Jim was a coal miner. The family moved to California along with brother Keith in 1941. The family was sealed in the St. George Temple in 1946. She graduated from Whittier Union High School in 1948 and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she met her sweetheart, Melvin Cardon. She returned to California to work while waiting for him to serve a mission in Uruguay. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple in 1954. They lived in Utah, Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Libya, and Saudi Arabia before returning to El Paso, Texas. They lived in El Paso until 2007 when they retired and moved to Ontario, Oregon to be near family.
Ada was the mother of three children. Daughter Paula was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia and was married to Lonny Hytrek. Son Richard was born in Austin, Texas and is married to Annette Braithwaite Cardon. Son James was born in Tripoli, Libya and is married to Kathy Lau Cardon. She and Melvin adored their fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Ada had excellent taste an eye for home decoration. She collected many unusual objects from Middle East and Europe, giving their home an unusual distinctive look. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends. She supported Melvin’s real estate business by working as a manager for many years. Melvin often credited her management and people skills for their success. She loved art and painting, and her oil paintings filled their home with beauty.
She was a lifelong and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings in Relief Society and Young Women organizations. She served with Melvin when he was a member of the local mission presidency in El Paso. They also served together in the Ciudad Juárez Temple, just over the border from El Paso. Because the temple was in Mexico, she worked hard to learn enough Spanish to be of service there. She became interested in family history work later in life and worked diligently tracing her Burns and Jewkes family lines. She will be remembered and honored for the tireless service she gave to her beloved husband Melvin in the last years of his life.
Open House/Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 30th from 6-8pm and on Friday morning from 10-10:45 am at the Ontario LDS Stake Center at 1705 NW Fourth Ave, Ontario, Oregon. Services will be held on Friday, March 31st at 11 am at the same chapel, followed by a Committal at Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho.