NYSSA
The Nyssa School District will be hiring a new head football coach as Lee Long has resigned.
Superintendent Darren Johnson said Long has stepped down to allow him time to follow his son-in-law’s football career at Idaho State University.
The district is now accepting applications and will be interviewing, Johnson said.
