Nyssa — Fighting fires can get expensive, so when a local fire department receives funds from a state grant, increased staffing becomes a reality.
In a phone interview with Nyssa Fire Chief Eric Menchaca, who also currently works with Treasure Valley Paramedics, he talked about the Oregon state grant that allows for the hiring of three firefighters within the city.
“The goal is to have quicker response times, keep the fire small,” said Menchaca, “These guys will be at the station and respond within a couple of minutes.”
He went on to say how he feels that if enough interest is shown based on this grant award that it may be a yearly thing, but that it is “hard to know what the state will decide.”
Menchaca said that as a state grant, only fire departments in Oregon are eligible to receive funds from this grant program and that any fire department with a Fire Department ID is able to apply.
The state of Oregon has 306 fire service agencies serving their respective communities.
The one-time grant opportunity launched by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal allows those agencies to request up to $35,000.
The funding is used to support department “up-staffing” or hiring on additional personnel.
Menchaca said the process started on June 20 and the department “signed an agreement” accepting the award on June 22.
To learn more about the award, the newspaper reached out to the Oregon State Fire Marshal and received an email reply on July 5 from John Hendricks, public affairs specialist. He provided more information on the program and shared insights from the news release outlining the grant.
Hendricks wrote that the website does have resources and information pertaining to the 2022 Wildlife Staffing Grant, the original amount of $4 million in total funds got a supplement of its own.
“We did boost the grant fund to $6 million,” he confirmed.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal website, which can be accessed through www.oregon.gov, explains about the Response Ready Oregon program as a way to “meet the growing challenge of wildfire in the wildland-urban interface.”
Through this initiative, the Office of the Fire Marshal hired “seven regional mobilization coordinators” and these employees will “be the local contact for fire chiefs on local response needs.” The creation of this program is to “help bolster capacity and modernize wildlife response” and to fight fires “while they are small and keep them out of communities.”
The application process opened on June 6, and, according to the news release. Applications may then be considered through Aug. 12 and awarded “subject to the availability of funds.” During the aforementioned time frame, applications will be periodically reviewed, with funds distributed on a rolling basis, according to the release.
The Oregon Legislature and Senate Bill 762 made this grant program possible.
Menchaca said that the intent for the funds is to “increase staffing” and “pay for overtime.” He said he hopes to this grant award will “bring in all kinds of students or volunteers” and “seasonal workers for the wildland fire season.”
Menchaca said that this is the first year this program is being offered. This was echoed by Hendricks, who said, the program is currently “part of one-time funding, but we will be re-evaluating at a later date.”
