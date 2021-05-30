SALT LAKE CITY
Garrett Stoneman, of Nyssa,was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Stoneman’s major is listed as Mechanical Engg HME.
Stoneman was among more than 8,700 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the U. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
