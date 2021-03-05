NYSSA
The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce will be busy over the next couple of months as it prepares for its annual honors banquet and auction, now set tentatively for April 24.
The date was finalized Tuesday evening during the board’s regular meeting at the Center. Details are still being finalized; however, instead of the usual silent auction, the chamber is planning games.
Hanging over the event is whether a change in COVID-19 infection rates to a more restrictive level could thwart plans.
Also coming up later this summer is Thunderegg Days, for which the chamber will be asking the city to use the South Park again for the event. It was reported that people liked having everything in one location and not spread out.
Thunderegg Days is scheduled for July 8, 9 and 10.
