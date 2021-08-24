ONTARIO — Community in Action is asking residents within its service areas to complete a 5-minute survey to accesses the needs of low and moderate-income individuals or families to determine needs identify gaps in services and to plan for future funding for 2022-24.
Twelve percent of people who took the last survey in 2017 identified as low-income.
Respondents said that low paying jobs topped the list of critical needs in the community followed by a lack of basic and higher education along with a lack of affordable or attainable housing in the state.
The organization said that permits for building homes in Malheur County issued were 824 from the year 2000 to 2009, 114 from 2010 to 2013, while zero permits were issued after 2014 or later.
The survey also colluded a continued need for veterans services and more options for day care.
Written surveys in English and Spanish will be available at the Community in Action location at 915 S.W. Third Ave. in Ontario and online bit.ly/3DhzvhA.
The survey will be available online and at the aforementioned location until Wednesday, Sept. 15, and at the Mexican Independence Day celebration at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum 1160 SW. Fourth St.
For more questions call the Community in Action Ontario office at 541-889-1060.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.