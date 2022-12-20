NYSSA — With concerns over having enough volunteers to make it happen, the community Christmas dinner in Nyssa that typically takes place at the Nyssa Senior Citizen Center each year will not be taking place. However, plans for next year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, respectively, are already in the works.

In a phone interview with Angela Livas, Coordinator at the Nyssa Senior Citizen Center, it was explained that while a person was approached with the task of putting on this dinner, the concern of not having enough volunteers and pulling it all together in “such a short amount of time” were concerns.



