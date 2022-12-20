NYSSA — With concerns over having enough volunteers to make it happen, the community Christmas dinner in Nyssa that typically takes place at the Nyssa Senior Citizen Center each year will not be taking place. However, plans for next year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, respectively, are already in the works.
In a phone interview with Angela Livas, Coordinator at the Nyssa Senior Citizen Center, it was explained that while a person was approached with the task of putting on this dinner, the concern of not having enough volunteers and pulling it all together in “such a short amount of time” were concerns.
Livas said that the Center is not the entity responsible for putting on the dinners, but rather this is the site where the dinners have been held in years past. This year, there was too much to do in preparation to get everything together in time for the holiday.
She said, though, that there are many plans on the horizon for the Center in the coming year, including formally announcing a name update when the new board of directors meets.
Livas said that the primary focus of the Nyssa Senior Citizen Center is to “foremost take care of seniors,” but is seeking to “do more community things.”
One of the new offerings she referred to are the dance classes starting on January 2 and happening “every Monday for 6 weeks.”
Livas said that these classes will be taught by “professional dance trainers” and that these classes will be for participants 16 years of age and up. She said that the Center will continue to offer these classes, with attendees learning different styles of dance. Livas also noted that this is an opportunity for people to “get out of the house” and learn something new.
She said that with the “new board coming in this next year” and new members joining, that there will be “a lot of nice things happening this next year.”
Livas said that the Center has worked closely with community nonprofits and other similar agencies in the past and that the plan is to be “more community active.”
Part of this increase in community activity is to have “a lot of group things, crafting” and how these events will be “open to the public.”
