VALE
Malheur County received a clean bill of health last week on its finances in the audit presented to the County Court Wednesday by auditor Jordan Zwygart, who gave county documents a “clean opinion.”
“Everything looks good,” Zwygart said by phone.
With two small exceptions, all funds ended up in the black, including a General Fund balance of about $12.8 million in total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.