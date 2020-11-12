VALE
A plan to combine two parcels along the railroad in Vale into a single tax lot has hit a snag as one has never been zoned and faces a zoning process to get that done.
During Tuesday’s Vale City Council meeting, it brought out that the railroad purchased property nest to a parcel it owns which is zoned light industrial and have new property zoned the same.
However, City Attorney Larry Sullivan said purchased land has not been zoned and the two could not just be combined without going through the zoning process. The danger of allowing it to continue without any zoning would leave it open to any type of development, he said.
“There would be no way to control what goes on the property.” Sullivan said.
