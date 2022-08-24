Ninth-grader Karter Cunha, of Vale, takes his turn trying to shoot a clay target flying through the air with a shotgun during a free clay shoot offered for youth. The event was held Saturday at the Snake River Sportsmen Complex in Ontario, and was hosted by the Malheur County Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association.
Joel Van Lith, of Vale, pauses for a photo with his new .20-guage shotgun, the grand prize for youth who participated in the free clay shoot on Saturday. Standing with him is Bruce Hunter, president of the Malheur County Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association.
ONTARIO — The grill was going in the background for a free barbecue, while youth were honing their skills at shooting shotguns during a free clay shoot held on Saturday at the Snake River Sportsmen Complex in Ontario.
Volunteers said the turnout was far more than expected. There were 53 youth, age 8 to 17, participating, according to Rachel Hauter, a member of the Malheur County Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association. That group hosted the event, and has offered up the opportunity to local youth for seven years now.
Youth took several turns getting to shoot their own gun or one provided for them, with ammunition being provided for .12- and .20-gauge shotguns. Participants were divided up into groups based on skill set, with age not necessarily having anything to do with experience and with skilled instructors helping novice shooters.
The newspaper caught up with several of the youth who participated.
Fourth-grader Kaleb Redmann, of Fruitland, said it was his first time shooting a shotgun. However, he said he felt comfortable with a gun, having shot other firearms before, including pistols and rifles.
Another who was shooting a shotgun for his first time was ninth-grader Karter Cunha, of Vale. Having used a rifle while hunting deer and elk previously, Karter noted that shotguns had “a lot more” kick than rifles.
Among those who were newer to the experience were siblings Ashley and Brayden Geddes, of Ontario. Ashley, who is a fifth-grader was shooting for her first time and said the targets were “kind of” hard to hit. Brayden, who is an eighth-grader said he felt more comfortable hitting the target, having “shot a few times before.”
Their older brother, Ryan Geddes, who is a sophomore, was shooting with the more experienced groups. He said he has been shooting shotguns since he was age 12, and was using his own break-action .12 guage for the clay shoot. Ryan said it can be “pretty hard” to hit the target, noting that “it takes a lot of practice.” He also hunted previously, having hunted upland game as well as big game, including deer and elk.
Also in the more experienced group were Weston Cooke, of Harper, and Hadley Baptiste, of Ontario.
Weston is in seventh grade and says he has been shooting for seven years, and has hunted deer and elk, having bagged a mule deer and cow elk in the past. When asked what he likes most about it, target shooting was his response.
Hadley, is an eighth-grader, who has been shooting guns and hunting since she was 11. She says she has hunted everything from big game to waterfowl and “anything I can shoot.”
When asked what she liked about it most, she had the following to say.
“All of it. It gets me pumped and excited.”
In addition to the opportunity for youth to hone their skills at shooting, each received a prize and souvenir T-shirt. The grand prize was a .20-gauge shotgun, which was won by Joel Van Lith, of Vale. Additionally, Andy Peutz, of Adrian, won a raffle for a 6.5 PRC rifle.
Haueter noted that no scores were kept.
"Strictly a learning experience," she said. "We got lots of good feedback."
