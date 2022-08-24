Purchase Access

ONTARIO — The grill was going in the background for a free barbecue, while youth were honing their skills at shooting shotguns during a free clay shoot held on Saturday at the Snake River Sportsmen Complex in Ontario.

Volunteers said the turnout was far more than expected. There were 53 youth, age 8 to 17, participating, according to Rachel Hauter, a member of the Malheur County Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association. That group hosted the event, and has offered up the opportunity to local youth for seven years now.



