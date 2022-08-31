Youth Rising grows local opportunities

MALHEUR COUNTY — Melissa Kelley, program / operations director at Youth Rising, gives everyone fair warning that she’s going to cry at events that honor the youth in the program, but she also says those tears are tears of joy.
The most recent one of these events happened at Ontario High School in Ontario on Aug. 5 where youth transition specialists and other staff met with youth in the program and their families for a night commemorating their achievements in the program.
Youth Rising is a nonprofit organization serving youth and young adults, assisting them with getting established with internships at participating companies and organizations in their local communities.
This is a program that “pays the youth workers so businesses don’t have to” according to the program overview provided by the organization.
Each internship is 20 hours a week and lasts for 10 weeks.
This training includes skill-building exercises including practice interviews, resume building and overall career exploration.
Participating businesses can choose to accept “up to [four] interns at each location.”
Who qualifies?
Young adults between the ages of 14 and 21 who have a “verified I/DD, IEP, 504 plan” and who reside in Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Lake Klamath or Malheur counties.
The goal for the organization is to eventually transition into providing employment “year-round” for program participants.
In an email received on Aug. 11, Kelley had much to share about the program including statistics about how many students are participating in the program.
“For Malheur County, our YouthForce program began in 2021 with 3 Malheur youth. This year, we were able to enroll 52 youth with 45 of them on track for successful completion. The success of this program is due to collaboration and strong support from the schools and business community,” she wrote.
In 2019, there were 23 youth you participating from five counties.
For 2020, data was missing due to COVID closures, however, the program picked back up again with 21 youth from five counties.
The numbers doubled the following year with 91 youth from six counties participating in the program.
“With new practices and outreach, we hope to serve 200+ youth summer 2023!” said Kelley.
Read Sunday’s Argus Observer for a story about Josh Kirkman who was placed in a job with the Argus Observer newsroom over the summer.
