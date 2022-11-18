ONTARIO — When Dameon Knapp, 9, of Ontario, learned about Ontario Festival of Trees on a Facebook post, he was compelled to make his own tree to donate to the fundraiser. He was in it more for the spirit of the season, not realizing until the opening day that his donation, which sold during early admission, would help get meals to homebound seniors.

Proceeds from the festival get divided up between two local nonprofits. Malheur County Meals on Wheels program, which is managed by Malheur Council on Aging, gets 75%, and the remainder goes to Help Them To Hope, an annual holiday charity drive.



