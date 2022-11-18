Kethy Borba, left, and Gena Hinkley point out the different owls on Hinkley's creation, dubbed, "Owl be home for Christmas." Hinkley says she belongs to A&K Garden Club, which also had donated a tree. Each year the club donates a tree and she and another member alternate creating an extra one.
Volunteers were helping serve up complimentary cinnamon rolls from the Plaza Inn for the early admission portion of opening day. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Shelton, executive director of Malhuer Council on Aging and Community Services, Project DOVE Board of Directors Member Mary Clark and Festival of Trees volunteer Karen Kosowan. Shelton said the Plaza Inn is “a pleasure to work with.”
ONTARIO — When Dameon Knapp, 9, of Ontario, learned about Ontario Festival of Trees on a Facebook post, he was compelled to make his own tree to donate to the fundraiser. He was in it more for the spirit of the season, not realizing until the opening day that his donation, which sold during early admission, would help get meals to homebound seniors.
Proceeds from the festival get divided up between two local nonprofits. Malheur County Meals on Wheels program, which is managed by Malheur Council on Aging, gets 75%, and the remainder goes to Help Them To Hope, an annual holiday charity drive.
Dameon is a fourth-grader who attends Alameda Elementary School. During an interview with the newspaper, he said he did not realize that, but was glad to know that’s what the festival was all about.
He was there with his mother, Samantha, grandmother, Rosie, and sister, Sophie. Sophie didn’t get to help with building the tree, as it was solely Dameon’s project. He did gain some knowledge from his grandfather, he said, about how to get the job done.
“I can tell you how I made it,” he said.
This included using a wooden palette and deconstructing it with a crowbar and hammer. He then used a saw to cut the pieces, painted some of them red and some of them green, and put them together in a tight vertical line of alternating green zigs and red zags complete with a silver star on top and a tree stand on the bottom.
According to Debbie Blackaby, Festival chairwoman, Dameon is the youngest ever tree donor for the fundraiser. The festival has been going for about 35 years.
In addition to cash-and-carry purchases including wreaths made by volunteers, Dameon tree was among 43 which were donated to be sold during the event, with some priced higher than a thousand dollars. By 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Blackaby reported that there were only 15 trees left to be purchased.
“We are so excited,” she said.
The festival continues today and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. A children’s carnival is included from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday which will include pictures with Santa.
Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
