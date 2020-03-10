ONTARIO — A 27-year-old Washington man died on Sunday afternoon while in a Boise hospital where he had been taken to be treated on behalf of Snake River Correctional Institution.

According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections, Wynn Edward Puckey’s cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner. The death has been reported to the Oregon State Police, as with all in-custody deaths, according to the release.

Puckey was admitted to DOC on Oct. 24, 2017 and had a projected release date of June 23, 2021.

