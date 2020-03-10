ONTARIO — A 27-year-old Washington man died on Sunday afternoon while in a Boise hospital where he had been taken to be treated on behalf of Snake River Correctional Institution.
According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections, Wynn Edward Puckey’s cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner. The death has been reported to the Oregon State Police, as with all in-custody deaths, according to the release.
Puckey was admitted to DOC on Oct. 24, 2017 and had a projected release date of June 23, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.