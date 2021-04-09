Yard cleanup goes awry

ONTARIO
A homeowner’s attempt to burn off yard waste ahead of summer went wrong on Wednesday afternoon, which saw response from the Ontario Fire Department and Oregon State Troopers. The incident was reported as a structure fire on a property at the intersection of Oregon Highway 201 and Mats Way.
The fire destroyed a storage shed, but it ended up burning a little more than that, according to fire chief Terry Leighton.
“The owner was burning out an old tree stump that spread to his shed,” wrote Leighton in an email Wednesday evening. “The shed was fully involved when the crew arrived on scene. The fire also spread to some lumber and railroad ties that were stored nearby.”
The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m., with the first fire crews arriving on the scene at 2:03 p.m.
“The staff responded with one brush truck, one engine, one tender and one command vehicle,” according to Leighton. “We had 12 staff respond to the call with 10 on scene along with the help of [Treasure Valley Paramedics].”
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, and fire crews cleared the scene at 3:11 p.m.
