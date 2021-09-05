ONTARIO — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, held a virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon to address issues and concerns about the River Democracy Act, which he says will add about 4% of Oregon’s rivers and streams to the National Wild Scenic Rivers system.
The bill includes amendments to the act which would help reduce wildfire risks and protect drinking water. In a letter answering questions raised by 14 Eastern Oregon county commissioners, including one from Malheur County, and raised during the town hall, Wyden said The Wild and Scenic River Act, which is S 192, does not affect management of private property. He said Wild and Scenic Rivers only allow federal land managers to take action on lands within their jurisdiction.
“S 192 plainly states that the management plans shall not affect private property rights,” Wyden wrote.
In comments about controlling fire risks, Wyden said federal fire managers have been given several tools to helps control the severity or risks of wildfires including prescribed burns, technical thinning, removal of dead tree and commercial timber sales.
Oregon’s senior senator said his bill authorizes post wildfire restoration, planting and other improvements. He noted that that the state and Forest Service are removing hazard trees along the Clackamas Wild and Scenic River for protection of life, safety and property.
Wyden also said the Wild and Scenic Act does not eliminate grazing by cattle or roads.
“Based on ouur letter, I firmly believe S. 192 addresses each of the concerns you outlined. From its clear mandate to reduce fire risks and fund post-fire treatments, to its support for public engagement in land management and its ironclad protection of private property rights, S. 192 would give the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management unprecedented new tools to manage and conserve public lands and rivers in the face of a changing climate,” Wyden told the letter writers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.