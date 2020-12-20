ONTARIO
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, is requesting expedited Senate passage of a bill designed to protect more than 1 million acres of wilderness in Malheur County and habitat, at the same time, supporting local ranchers and providing economic development.
Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Wyden proposed that the bill be moved out of committee to be considered by the full committee.
The Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act is the result of request by Malheur County ranchers, the Owyhee Stewardship Coalition, of Wyden to lead a process that would result in legislation that would protect grazing and other traditional land uses and providing for local input in how the area is manager.
The bill is being co-sponsored by Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley, who have long-proposed protecting the Owyhee Canyonlands while also protecting the cattle industry and enhancing economic development through recreation.
Also involved in the process are environmental groups, state and federal agencies, state universities and local government officials.
According to a summary of S 2828, one of the provisions would be to create a monitoring network to make sure the management of the region covered n the action is leading toward greater land health. The network would be made up of federal agencies, natural resources agencies, ranchers, college representatives and area tribes.
The bill also creates the Malheur Community Empowerment for Owyhee Group, made up of local ranchers, envionmental organizations and tribal representation which would be an advisory panel to the monitoring network.
An adaptive management plan would be set up to allow responses too real-time threats to the environment. Under the plan about 1.1 millon acres would be designated as wilderness, another approximate 1.1 million acres of Wilderness Study Areas and lands with Wilderness Characteristics would would be managed for multiple uses.
Stretches of the Owyhee River not already designated Wild and Scenic would be included.
The roads which would be improved to enhance tourism include the Owyhee Dam Road, Succor Creek, Birch Creek and Three Forks.
Proposed improvements to amenities, include two marinas on Owyhee Reservoir, a paddle bar on the reservoir, improvements to existing state parks and private campgrounds and establishment of a dude ranch at Birch Creek.
There was no vote taken on Wyden’s motion, but he promised to keep pushing the measure.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, while supporting the concept of the legislation, said Wyden’s bill needs more work and opposed passage at this time.
