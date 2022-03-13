MALHEUR COUNTY — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who represents Malheur County constituents, on Friday held the first of six virtual town halls across eastern and southern Oregon for the next two weeks.
Malheur County was the first town hall on the schedule which also included Harney County and Baker County on March 12.
Wyden apologized for not being able to show up in person as he was delayed by his official duties in the senate in Washington, on March 10 and decided to hold a virtual event instead.
The event was moderated by the Nathan Williams of People’s Town Hall which is part of the Town Hall Project, a progressive grassroots organization according to its website.
Before Wyden, took questions from Williams, Wyden introduced a surprise virtual guest, Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe.
Wyden said that Poe currently had a 108% approval rating among residents in Malheur County and that she was “The greatest thing since night baseball.”
Wyden then presented an American flag for Poe’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the flag would be mailed over to her at a later date.
Poe was given a chance to speak and she told the audience that it was due to the “strength of relationships,” in rural communities that the health department has been so successful.
Wyden then asked Poe if she had any questions for him.
Poe, then asked, why public health department funding in the state of Oregon was $7 below the national average and what Wyden could do to help increase that funding.
Wyden said that he has pushed for more money to rural areas in the new COVID-19 package, which the U.S. Senate will be taking up later this week.
Wyden then via Williams took questions from Malheur County residents.
One participant asked when Wyden would get something done with Owyhee conservationists instead of just having conversations as they have been for the past 30 years.
Wyden told the person who asked the question that he was “being too logical for the federal government.”
Wyden told the person that he has never stopped engaging with the Owyhee.
He said the head of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is supporting Senate Bill 2828 - Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act.
The bill if passed would allow ranchers and the Bureau of Land Management to Management rangeland in Malheur County to set up a modern and robust monitoring network for federal lands and to ensure that adaptive management leads towards greater health of the land.
The purpose of the bill according to Wyden’s website is to “Promote the long-term ecological health of the federal land to support communities and natural resources.”
The bill was introduced in November of 2019 and was referred to the aforementioned committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young asked Wyden how he could help the state of Oregon get a raise of PAI Grants.
Wyden said that he is trying to expand funding for the “neediest people” and that they need to make sure we have more education and training in technology jobs.
Wyden said that if any local business trains people themselves they would get a tax write-off as long as he is on the Finance Committee.
Other questions included fewer federal restrictions regarding using natural plants to help cure viruses and diseases, Oregon statewide taxes, and where money might be going from the recently passed Infrastructure Act.
Wyden concluded the town hall by saying, “It was wonderful to represent the people of Malheur County,” and that he could not wait to meet in person for the next town hall meeting.
To see a recording of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s Malheur County Town Hall go to https://bit.ly/3q0kEmt.
