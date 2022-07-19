Working together to suppress fires

An aerial photograph shows how the fuel breaks halted fire growth.

 Kristen Munday | BLM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — Fuel breaks built by the Bureau of Land Management and partners helped stop last month’s Willowcreek Fire from growing even larger. This success demonstrates how proactive wildfire mitigation can limit wildfire damage, especially in areas where public lands and communities meet.

Nearly 22 years ago, the BLM Vale District worked with local landowners and other partners to reduce vegetation in key locations in the northeast corner of Malheur County. Back in 2000, the 80,000-acre Jackson Fire burned through similar terrain as the recent Willowcreek Fire. Its impacts were felt by residents of Vale and Ontario, prompting discussions about future wildfire safety. Local leaders then created the Malheur County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which called for fuel breaks spanning a network of public and private lands.



Tags

Load comments