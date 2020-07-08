VALE — Pioneer Place, an assisted living and skilled nursing facility, and the only nursing home in Malheur County, is closed for admissions due to a staff person testing positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The facility has reported that only one person, a staff member, has contracted the COVID-19 virus to date, but the person was infected during their time off did not take it into the building, according to Tom Hathaway, nursing home administrator.
“We have had several scares,” he said, but nothing that has turned positive inside the building.
Each employee is interviewed when they go to work about their contacts outside the facility, whether they may have been exposed, and their temperatures are taken before they start work.
Pioneer Place is still accepting admissions, Hathaway said, but with restricted protocols to ensure new residents do not take in the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.