ONTARIO — A work session which was scheduled for Senate Bill 64 was cancelled.
Oregon Senate Committee on Energy and Environment was going to continue the discussion on SB 64, a bill that would require Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to study different means of disposal for batteries for electric vehicles and those that store power from various alternative energy projects.
Committee chairwoman Dist. 15 Sen. Janeen Sollman made the announcement on Feb. 28 at the top of the legislative convening.
“I want to just mention, right off, that a work session that was scheduled today for Senate Bill 64, we’re gonna hold off on that work session in order to have [Legislative Policy and Research Office] do some research on what is happening maybe at a national level. So we can have a little more discussion on that,” said Sollman.
The Legislative Policy and Research Office is a “nonpartisan” body that assists Oregon lawmakers “by providing staff support to legislative committees and responding to research and analysis requests from lawmakers” according to oregonlegislature.gov.
Sollman concluded by saying, “We are currently holding off on that Senate Bill 64. So I just wanted to give that update.”
No further discussion was had regarding the rescheduling of this work session.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.