Work remains on track despite money challenges

NYSSA — As the Treasure Valley Reload Center site continues to take shape, conversations about paying for certain details remain ongoing.
During a Malheur County Development Board Meeting, which took place by telephone conference on Tuesday, Director Greg Smith explained more. He said while money talks continue, the Malheur County Court is among the entities working to help the project along.
“I want to send a thank you out to the [Malheur] County Court, for assisting the development corporation in enhancing the line of credit. That is taking tremendous pressure off of the project, and off of our contractor,” said Smith. “Today, all of our payments are current.”
According to Smith, the next financial audit of the project is set for the end of July.
“The reason for this is [to] make sure all the bank statements are wrapped up from the month of June, ready to go.”
A forecasted $3 million budget shortfall remains a concern for Smith and the development board. This amount, he said, would be needed to not only complete the planned warehouse building but also adequately equip it, and cover the costs of paving access roads, building a southern access road and buying a yard engine.
“We believe with some modifications to the building and to the project in general, that we’d be able to come in on budget should that additional $3 million that’s been discussed come to fruition. We’ll still probably be about $500,000 short of the ultimate goal, based upon the modifications we’re discussing. That’ll be incumbent upon Ryan [Bailey] and I to figure how to reconcile that issue.”
Such involves a closed discussion in progress with Anderson Perry, he said.
Brad Baird, project head with Anderson Perry and Associates, said the planned southern access road is not needed yet. He also discussed changes to the building, as the board discussed with Oregon Department of Transportation officials in a meeting during the week ended July 8.
Talks are underway between the development board and Americold officials to work out cost sharing to install needed refrigeration and HVAC equipment to the facility’s building.
“We’re working with the contractor who was the bidder on the building, and pretty much posing to them, ‘What can we get with $3 million?’” said Baird. “In a nutshell, we’re trying to get the floor slab built with conduits, foundation … and then get the building erected. It may not have many amenities, but at least it’ll be up and Americold could begin to use it and participate in adding on some of the amenities themselves.”
A reduction of building size from the planned 60,000 sq. ft. to 40,000 sq. ft is also possible, he added.
To date, expenditures have totaled $13.4 million. These include engineering, building purchase and delivery, earthwork, rail work (without track ‘C’) and engineering. The total budget for the project to date is $26 million.
While on the topic of the reload center, officials approved a sixth change order for the project and an eighth payment on its first contract, in the amount of $484,835. Board Member Kay Riley moved to approve change order and payment, second by Board Member Corey Maag. The motion carried.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Nyssa City Council approved Resolution 1437-22, a measure to authorize Mayor Betty Holcomb to sign a contract with Warrington Construction to construct the reload center’s water pipeline. The bid for the pipeline is $1.687 million.
In 2021, the city of Nyssa received $3 million in federal funding for water or wastewater infrastructure, and put it toward extending a water line from the city to the reload center, which is north of the city.
In a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret said when Warrington was done with the work for the pipeline, the city planned to use the rest of the money to improve its drinking water system.
Among the work needed is reconstruction of one well and the addition of another.
“We’re trying to make our system as good as and as much volume as we can get — not only for the city, but for the reload center, as well,” he said. “To do that, we have to update our system, too.”
About $29 million has been made allocated for the reload project, to date. The main funding for the rail shipping project came in 2017, when the Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million.
Leslie Thompson and Griffin Hewitt contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.