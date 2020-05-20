ONTARIO — Work was started in January, and construction of the career technical building at Treasure Valley Community College, which is a substantial addition to the Vo-Tech building, is about 55% complete, according to Bernie Babcock, project manager for the college.
“All trades are working,” Babcock told the college Board of Directors during its meeting Tuesday.
He said there have not been any holdups or delays. Substantial completion is now forecast to be reached in October, with completion to happen in November, he said. However, the plans are still to move into the building in December, and opening it for students in January.
The building will provide space for classes in welding, fabrication, agriculture, natural resources, and industrial manufacturing and controls. To pay for the building, a grant of $3 million came from Economic Development Administration, $2.83 million came from the state, plus an additional $975,000 secured by then Rep. Lynn Findley, and a variety of sources.
