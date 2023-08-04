K-9 Handler Sgt. Richard Kryo and drug detection K-9, Mia, pause for a photo in December of 2021 following a bust on Interstate 84 in which 33 pounds of marijuana was seized. Another bust earlier this year netted 5 pounds of marijuana on U.S. Highway 95.
K-9 Handler Sgt. Richard Kryo and drug detection K-9, Mia, pause for a photo in December of 2021 following a bust on Interstate 84 in which 33 pounds of marijuana was seized. Another bust earlier this year netted 5 pounds of marijuana on U.S. Highway 95.
Photo courtesy Sgt. Richard Kryo
Fruitland Police Department’s K-9 Axel, pictured here, is a drug detection K-9 and his handler is Sgt. Ben Key.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Saturday is National Work Like a Dog Day. It’s aimed at celebrating people who put in that extra bit of hard work and inspired by those obedient and loyal four-legged friends who take on a wide variety of tasks alongside their humans.
In conjunction with that, the Argus Observer reached out to local law enforcement agencies to find out about Police K9s and their handlers.
Police dogs live with their handlers while on duty and after retirement.
According to Hero 911, a nonprofit started by a veteran police officer, this creates a lifelong bond, as the handler feeds, grooms and takes care of the dog, like it is their own pet. And K-9s, even when retired, remain part of the law enforcement family.
K-9 Officers can be trained to sniff out a variety of things, including electronics, humans and drugs.
With the region being a high-intensity drug trafficking corridor, local K-9 Officers are trained to detect drugs. This includes K-9s at Fruitland and Payette police departments.
Fruitland Police Department’s K-9’s name is Axel and he is a drug detection K-9, according to Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.
“His handler is Sgt. Ben Key,” the chief said.
At the Payette Police Department, Sgt. Richard Kryo is the K-9 Handler. His K-9, Mia, also a drug detection K-9, is with him at all times.
“Mia and I work together all the time. She is with me 24/7 365. She goes home with me every night and lives with me,” Kryo said.
His K-9 is a 3-year-old black lab and German Shorthair Pointer mix.
Kryo said that having a K-9 partner is “pretty amazing.”
“It is fun watching her work and really rewarding when all of the training we put in pays off,” he said.
This includes larger busts that have happened in recent years. Kyro provided examples of these with photos, including one from December of 2021 on Interstate 84 that resulted in the seizure of 33 pounds of marijuana, and one earlier this year, which resulted in the seizure of 5 pounds of marijuana on U.S. Highway 95.
Oregon State Police recently hired a K-9 and Handler for Ontario, according to Sgt. Kurt Marvin. He said it will be a few months before the position is up and running, as “the Trooper has not received his dog and certifications yet.”
Some of our local agencies do not have that resource, including Ontario and Nyssa Police Department, Payette County Sheriff’s Office, according to their respective officials.
Requests for comment were not returned from Malheur County Sheriff’s Office or Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.