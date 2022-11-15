ONTARIO — The Festival of Trees is a time to take in holiday cheer and get swept up in the festive decor all in one place while contributing to a good cause. Proceeds from the event benefit Malheur County’s Meals on Wheels program as well as Help Them To Hope.

With the festival beginning Thursday, Four Rivers Cultural Center was abuzz on Saturday, when preparations for this year’s fundraiser were underway. There to help alongside volunteers was a work crew of incarcerated people from Snake River Correctional Institution.



