Lymon Henson, left, and Joshua Van Buskirk, who are incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution, busily put together a child's playhouse. They were part of a work crew helping set up for this week's Festival of Trees on Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center. An SRCI correctional officer adds an extra set of eyes to the project.
One of the many trees which will be awaiting visitors at this year's Festival of Trees is waiting to be unwrapped. There will be free admission from 7 to 9 a.m. on opening day, Thursday, with cinnamon rolls provided by The Plaza Inn. The festival is at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
ONTARIO — The Festival of Trees is a time to take in holiday cheer and get swept up in the festive decor all in one place while contributing to a good cause. Proceeds from the event benefit Malheur County’s Meals on Wheels program as well as Help Them To Hope.
With the festival beginning Thursday, Four Rivers Cultural Center was abuzz on Saturday, when preparations for this year’s fundraiser were underway. There to help alongside volunteers was a work crew of incarcerated people from Snake River Correctional Institution.
Some of the work being done ranged from assembling a child-size wooden playhouse to setting up trees to arranging tables of holiday goods.
Lymon Henson and Joshua Van Buskirk, who are incarcerated at SRCI, were tasked with putting together the playhouse.
“We like challenges,” said Van Buskirk.
Henson said this job is one that he much rather be doing than others. Both men expressed that they were happy to help out as they were constructing the pieces of the frame for the playhouse.
Alejandro Cetina, who also is imprisoned at SRCI, was assisting festival volunteer Brooke Bledsoe with the tables of cash-and-carry items taking up several tables. These are the decorative goods that can be bought at any time during the festival and taken home immediately following the purchase.
Debbie Blackaby, who serves on the festival’s board, emphasized how the extra help provided by the SRCI work crew makes a lot of difference.
“It is absolutely a lifesaver,” said Blackaby, “Their heavy lifting can accomplish a lot in a short amount of time.”
She said that all of the extra help in putting trees together, moving around the major decorations and other larger items makes it so that “by 3 o clock we’re ready to decorate.”
“They say they look forward to this. It’s so nice,” Blackaby said.
Sugar and spice
Festival of Trees committee member Alyssa O’ Brien was lending her help to the cause having designed the flyers that include gingerbread houses, gingerbread people and candy canes, all of which coincide with this year’s theme of “Sugar and Spice.”
She said that as far back as she can remember, her mother was on the festival committee and that she has been on the committee herself for three or four years now.
O’ Brien said the space adjacent to the museum entrance will be filled with trees as well as the Collins Gallery.
“That’s the majority of the location of the trees. That’s what we did last year,” she said.
O’Brien also said in previous years, some people have purchased a tree only to turn around and donate it back to be purchased a second time, maximizing the fundraising potential.
The festival will be Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with admission being free from 7 to 9 a.m. on opening day. During this two-hour window, cinnamon rolls from Plaza Inn will be served. Nearly 40 different trees are expected to be on display this year. This includes trees which have been sponsored or decorated and donated by individuals.
