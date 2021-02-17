‘Wonder’-ful contribution;Ontario Community Library adds to Four Rivers Community Center’s Wonder Box initiative

ONTARIO
Four Rivers Cultural Center has recently launched a free-of-charge subscription service called “Wonder Box.” According to a news release from the Center, this is a “new programming initiative” in which participants will receive a curated box of “themed activities” and is patterned after the the “subscriptions boxes popular today.”
This programming initiative, “the first program of its kind at the Four Rivers Cultural Center” and the purpose is to engage the community with learning about such subjects as history, education, culture and art by “unboxing” these topics with each new box.
On Monday morning, Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director at Four Rivers Cultural Center, accompanied by Allison Simon, program and outreach coordinator and Kami Henricks, marketing and development coordinator, to pick up boxes of books and tote bags for the second box in the “Wonder Box” series.
In a follow-up email received on Monday afternoon, Navarrete confirmed that what they picked up were 200 books and book totes for the Wonder Box #2: Let’s Get Lit(erature).
The series is comprised of four boxes, each theme differing from the last one.
The first box in the series was “A Historical Escape,” followed by “Let’s Get Lit(erature),” “Around the World,” and “Creativity Starts Here.”
“When starting this endeavor we sought sponsorships from the community and identified the Ontario Community Library as an exciting organization to sponsor this particular box. They jumped at the opportunity and we are so grateful for their kindness and commitment to the power of literacy,” wrote Navarrete.
The newspaper reached out to Ontario Community Library’s director Darlyne Johnson to find out a bit more the contribution.
Johnson said that in addition to the books, which are “different books for different age levels,” she said that also included in what the library gave are bookmarks and library registration cards.
