Woman who rescues poodle, says poodle rescues her

ONTARIO — Who likes poodles?
According to the American Kennel Club’s website, there were many famous people through history who had a things for this curly-haired breed of dog including Elvis Presley who “kept them as pets and frequently gave them to girlfriends.”
Other famous folks who loved poodles included: Elizabeth Taylor, Walt Disney, Katharine Hepburn and Lucille Ball.
As local dog lovers might know, West Valley Humane Society shares stories of adoption with its Facebook fanbase. What those same people might not know about is how Tracie Alioto met Lola, the latter being a miniature poodle mix.
In a phone interview on July 11, Alioto was delighted to share all about Lola and about her love of poodles in general.
“I’m a poodle fanatic! Everything about me is poodles!” she explained.
Alioto said how she wanted to provide a home to a poodle in need following the death of her previous dog and when she saw the video of Lola on West Valley Humane Society’s website, she put in an online application and within two days heard back saying she could adopt Lola.
Alioto said that this poor, unfortunate poodle came with a slew of medical concerns, but nothing that would deter her from adopting Lola.
“My poodle was blind, so I knew I could handle it,” she said.
Alioto explained how Lola does have medications and treatments for her eyes which have to be administered twice a day, but this poodle doesn’t fret and “knows she gets a treat when they’re done.”
“She’s never growled or nipped, given me some dirty looks sometimes,” she laughed, “She’s very protective of me, turns into a little Cujo.”
Humane help
West Valley Humane Society shared the story on its Facebook page describing how Lola was in poor condition when she came to the shelter. The posting detailed how the poodle mix, who would later be named Lola, came to their shelter a stray, saying “This poor girl was in bad shape when she first arrived.”
The staff of West Valley Humane Society described how the clinic staff shaved off matted fur, treated the “inflamed” skin underneath. She was also suffering from an eye infection and staff reported that “we weren’t sure we would be able to save them.”
Spoiler alert — Lola’s eyes were saved and the “serious dental health issues” she was suffering from were also addressed with a full dental cleaning procedure which did include some extractions.
The statement goes on to tell the public, “we are so glad that we can provide the essential care necessary to help dogs in need recover to start their adoption journey.”
As a reminder, West Valley Humane Society outlined how “incredibly expensive” it is to meet the medical needs of these dogs and other animals when they are brought into the shelter. For this reason, donations to the facility are always welcomed and accepted. Charitable donations help to cover “cost of care and help future dogs in need.”
‘No way she’s nine years old!’
When she first met Lola in person, or in canine, rather, Alioto was taken aback at how much energy this little poodle had and caused her to remark at the time, “No way she’s nine years old!”
She admitted that she was worried that someone was going to adopt Lola before she had the chance to get her, but said “deep down I knew she was gonna be mine.”
Alioto says that she has a total of nine dogs beds in her house, four of which belonged to her previous poodle and five she purchased just for Lola. She explained how she was going to donate the four old beds, but Lola had other ideas and decided to use all of the beds at various times throughout the day.
To add to her sense of poodle-style, Alioto reports that Lola has some bling in the form of “pink rhinestone collars.”
New name, same girl
Alioto drew attention to the name that West Valley had given her prior to adoption — “Garnet.” She said this name did not suit this poodle at all and she needed a change saying how this dog shouldn’t be “named after an old rock” and how she needed “a fun, happy name.”
“I don’t want her to want for anything, I don’t want her to be sad,” noted Alioto.
She said how she encourages anyone looking for a canine companion to consider looking at older dogs because most of the them are “already housebroken.” Alioto said it took between two and three months for Lola to “unwind” and figure out that “[Alioto] was not going to dump her.”
She wanted to make special note of saying how “thankful” she was to West Valley Humane Society “for taking such good care of her over there.”
Coworkers ask about Lola
Alioto said that when she’s at work at Albertsons in Ontario at 11 a.m. rolls around, that’s time for her to take lunch because Lola will be expecting her.
“Every day at work, everyone asks what Lola is up to,” she said, adding that her coworkers ask for “Lola updates” and say to “tell her ‘hi’” when she leaves for her lunch break.
Alioto encourages people to find dogs like Lola with “special needs” because “they will be amazed!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.