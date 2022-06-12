ONTARIO — A blind woman was one of the first few people to attend the launch party for the summer reading program being hosted by libraries in Ontario, Vale and Nyssa over the summer. The program is open to all ages, and Amanda Ontiveros, of Ontario, is participating in the adult category.
She and her service dog, Weenie, came in and got registered then set out to work on a craft at a nearby table. Ontiveros has had her service animal for two years.
Ontiveros says she regularly participates in the summer reading program, utilizing audio or braille books.
She has been visually impaired her entire life, having been born with congenital glaucoma. This is a rare genetic ocular disorder affecting children at birth, which can lead to irreversible visual loss of a child, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Ontiveros says the disorder is more common in males than females. While she was born with the disorder, they did not find out until she was four years old, she said. She had to have many surgeries throughout her life at the OHSU Casey Eye Institute. After one of those at the age of 21, she became completely blind.
“I was just at the prime of my life, then everything changed,” Ontiveros said.
Growing up, she was unable to travel back and forth to Portland to attend a specialized school for the blind, and there were no dorms for her to stay during the school year. Furthermore, as Ontiveros didn’t reside in Idaho, she couldn’t go to a closer specialized school for deaf and blind students in southern Idaho. As such, Ontiveros attended public schools in Ontario, including May Roberts, Ontario Middle School and Ontario High School.
At that time, schools were not adequately prepared to teach a visually impaired person, according to Ontiveros.
“It was hell. The teachers did not know how to teach a visually impaired person,” she said.
Knowing that Ontiveros would eventually lose her eyesight, but not knowing when, her mother began to teach her braille. But when she was in high school, Ontiveros said her special education teachers stopped teaching braille.
As a result of those types of struggles, Ontiveros did not graduate from high school, because she would have needed to attend at least two or three extra years.
“Without a tutor, or aide or nothing,” she said, noting that was especially challenging.
Furthermore, Ontiveros said she hated going to school.
“I was mistreated and the kids made fun of me,” she said.
In some cultures such as hers, Ontiveros said that people with disabilities sometimes don’t get all the familial support needed, saying she “got put to the side.”
However, even though she is now bound to a wheelchair or bed for most of her day, she is able to get out and participate some, including the summer reading program and other weekly activities. To get through her day, Ontiveros gets assistance from the professionals at Assisting Hands Home Care out of Fruitland. Additionally, to get more practice with braille, she has a braille reader, which looks like an oversized keyboard with braille coded onto the keys. With this, Ontiveros can plug her phone into it and when she receives a message, the reader transcribes it into braille and allows her to reply back in the same manner.
Ontiveros doesn’t necessarily have a favorite genre of books, saying she is open to anything that is a good read. However, she does lean toward science fiction or sci-fi fantasy and has recently read many books by Mike Resnick.
As she didn’t have the opportunity to read any books from the Harry Potter series when she was younger, Ontiveros said she has caught up on those now that she’s older.
People can still sign up; more in-person events are planned
Darlene Johnson, director of Ontario Community Library, said Ontiveros was one of 83 people who signed up for their program. This included registration done online and in-person at the library and Four Rivers Cultural Center, where Ontiveros signed up.
Moving past COVID-19 closures this year, staff are bringing back in-person events at the library. This includes story time on Thursdays at 11 a.m., and craft events for the summer reading program every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Every third Wednesday, staff heads over to the Cultural Center for Family Literacy Night which is held in conjunction with the Ontario School District. For literacy night, attendees work on a craft and hear a story. That event hosts about 30 people each time, according to Johnson.
On Thursday, the library hosted the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company which presented Camp Ocean. The family friendly event drew about 40 to 50 children and parents.
“It was awesome and they really enjoyed it,” Johnson said.
Attendees got to earn badges while they learned facts about fish in the ocean.
Those who missed out on the summer reading program opening parties can still sign up for the program online or in-person. The program runs through July 27.
The library is at 388 S.W. Second Ave.
For more information, visit www.ontariocommunitylibrary.org or phone (541) 889-6371.
