NEW PLYMOUTH

A Fruitland woman ended up being transported by Life Flight following a rollover crash on Interstate 84 on Sunday night.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the crash happened at mile marker 15, southeast of New Plymouth at about 9 p.m.

Police say their investigation reveals that Samantha E. Sanford, 40, of Payette, was driving west on I-84 in a 2002 Honda Odyssey. David W. Mosby, 72, of Fruitland, was also driving west in a 2017 Toyota Tundra. Sanford struck Mosby, causing the Honda to roll and come to rest on the shoulder. The Toyota rolled and came to rest on its top in the median.

The passenger in the Tundra, Kayrn L. Mosby, 69, of Fruitland, was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Both eastbound lanes and the left westbound lane were blocked for about one hour.

An update on Kayrn Mosby’s condition was not available by press time.

