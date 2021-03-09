ONTARIO
Public comments presented by citizens at the Ontario City Council’s most recent work study session on March 4 directed a slew of allegations at Ontario City Council President Freddy Rodriguez. Among those by Charlotte Kerftmeyer and Christopher Plummer were domestic abuse and using his City Council Facebook page to “rant” about his personal life or to “slander or abuse people.”
Chris Artiach said Rodriguez continuing to serve on the council, “it’s making the city an embarrassment” and said it was “humiliation.”
“All I’m asking is for the City Council to have a little bit of courage, look at the facts and not weasel away through loopholes and ideas about what a restraining order is,” said Jerry Ward, of Ontario who questioned councilors about their “courage” in voting Rodriguez as council president.
Charlie Gonzalez, of Ontario, alleged that Rodriguez has multiple “domestic violence related charges and restraining orders,” and alleged that Rodriguez made “public racist statement against Black Lives Matter Ontario,” but did not provide proof of those claims. Gonzales also suggested Rodriguez “step down” as council president.
It is noteworthy that Rodriguez was at Ontario City Hall with the BLM Ontario group when it marched in June of 2020, taking a knee with protestors and speaking up on their behalf about their list of demands for the city.
Former City Councilor Marty Justus, arrived midstream of public comment and alleged Rodriguez made personal accusations against him that were false.
After they were done speaking, Rodriguez addressed the commenters.
“Thank you to all who spoke,” he began, “even the last-minute speaker,” he said.
Rodriguez said that he wants to “affirm” that he is “100% in favor” of victims of abuse to come forward “and be heard.” He thanked the members of the community for speaking about this issue and reminded those in attendance that the following week would be his court hearing regarding this matter.
No cases against him
According to District Attorney David Goldthorpe in a phone interview on Monday, there are no cases pending against Rodriguez in his office, which handles criminal complaints.
Additionally, Malheur County Sheriff Wolfe on Monday said there was no violation of the restraining order mentioned by Ward in the public comments.
After looking into an incident in late January which involved a person not named in that restraining order, the sheriff’s office sent a report to the DA’s office.
Goldthorpe said he has not seen that report yet, as it is likely being processed and assigned.
However, he said, “there is nothing criminal” at this time.
Golthorpe and Wolfe had also stated no violations in July of 2020, when word on the street was that a petition to recall Rodriguez was due to violating that restraining order.
Why they didn’t do anything
City councils are not required to discuss or take action on public comments, although discussions sometimes occur. City Manager Adam Brown said he expected public comments at the last meeting when a group of people came in, however said that Atriach had told them they would be back.
He didn’t anticipate the number of people which was “definitely a whole lot more than normal.”
In helping explain why the council did not reply to any comments made on March 4, Brown explained that four of the council members being new and three having only a couple years experience each, they all have different points of understanding.
“I don’t think personally it’s good practice to engage at that time. It’s good to listen,” he said.
Additionally while no council members asked that the matter appear on an upcoming agenda at the end of that meeting, there is the potential they may discuss it.
Two councilors, including Eddie Melendrez, who is new to the council this year, and Michael Braden have reached out to Brown regarding the comments in those meetings.
Melendrez outside of the meeting reached out to the newspaper explaining that he was concerned over the controversy and of the March 4 study session.
“I felt threatened. I just didn’t want to be there anymore. I just checked out,” said Melendrez. “I am really sorry about what happened, I don’t stand for that.”
He felt the council made a mistake in moving right on to the next item on the agenda without addressing the public comments.
“I’m saddened that we have to deal with this difficult topic instead of some of the great work being done by the city like the beautification projects and a city youth summer work experience program,” wrote Melendrez in a follow-up email received on Monday afternoon.
First Amendment freedoms and recalls
It is noteworthy that in times past, when checking on matters related to what members of the council are posting on social media platforms, including Rodriguez, Brown and City Attorney Larry Sullivan have both suggested councilors are free to pretty much say what they want on those platforms without repercussions from the city itself.
Brown has previously told the newspaper that they don’t regulate Facebook pages council members start on their own and the only social media policy they have regarded staff posting about election matters. Even city employees don’t have to give up their First Amendment right off duty, Brown has said.
“The nice thing about being a City Council member is that an elected official can say or do anything they want, because the city doesn’t have the right to [intervene],” Sullivan told the newspaper during an interview in August of 2020.
If there’s anything to be done about it, he explained it was up to the citizens in the form of a recall.
“There’s not much the city can do,” he said.
A petition for a recall of Rodriguez filed by Vernon Dennisson in July of 2020 resulted in no action as the required documentation, including signatures, was not returned to City Recorder Tori Barnett by the deadline near the end of October.
Cydney Cooke filed a petition to recall Rodriguez late Tuesday night, according to information from City Recorder Tori Barnett.
Brown confirmed that Cooke will be in to get signature sheets from Barnett today and will have 90 days from March 9 to gather the necessary signatures.Rodriguez was elected by voters to his current position on the Ontario City Council in 2018, and was sworn into office Jan. 3, 2019.
