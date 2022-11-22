PAYETTE COUNTY — A judge ordered the woman arrested in the case of missing Fruitland child Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan to undergo treatment on Monday. This is according to a representative for the Clerk of the Magistrate’s Office at the Payette County Courthouse.
Meanwhile, officers from the Fruitland Police Department continue to search Wondra’s home in the 1100 block of Redwing Street, for evidence in the case of Michael’s disappearance. The search has been ongoing since Nov. 11, the day Wondra was booked into the Payette County Jail.
In an email to the Argus, Fruitland Police J.D. Huff said, “Activity is going to be slow … as we are waiting on crews to assist us in the final stages of processing that scene. I don’t see any significant updates until we’ve completed the work out there.”
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech declined to comment on Wondra’s treatment, citing HIPAA regulations. However, he stated that the Sheriff’s Office continues to provide support to Fruitland Police as the search continues.
“On Nov. 27, it will have been one year and four months since Michael Vaughan’s disappearance,” wrote Creech. “The Fruitland Police Department and law enforcement partners continue to search for Michael. It is our hope that the continued investigation will lead to finding Michael.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.