PAYETTE COUNTY — A judge ordered the woman arrested in the case of missing Fruitland child Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan to undergo treatment on Monday. This is according to a representative for the Clerk of the Magistrate’s Office at the Payette County Courthouse.

Meanwhile, officers from the Fruitland Police Department continue to search Wondra’s home in the 1100 block of Redwing Street, for evidence in the case of Michael’s disappearance. The search has been ongoing since Nov. 11, the day Wondra was booked into the Payette County Jail.



