ONTARIO — Thousands of people poured into Ontario on Saturday to see a free concert by Wiz Khalifa. The major rapper performed for about an hour. In between songs, he used his platform to spread peace and love, two words Khalifa says he lives by, and that can be used “to get us to the top.”

He shared that powerful positive message during his performance of “See You Again.” The 2015 hit song is his biggest single to date, and achieved a rare 11-time platinum status in 2019, according to Forbes.



Tags

Load comments