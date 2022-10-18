ONTARIO — Thousands of people poured into Ontario on Saturday to see a free concert by Wiz Khalifa. The major rapper performed for about an hour. In between songs, he used his platform to spread peace and love, two words Khalifa says he lives by, and that can be used “to get us to the top.”
He shared that powerful positive message during his performance of “See You Again.” The 2015 hit song is his biggest single to date, and achieved a rare 11-time platinum status in 2019, according to Forbes.
Khalifa told the crowd how when a person at times might get angry or frustrated, they can still use that to their advantage.
“Every time you see a challenge say, ‘Thank you for making me better!’”
“You might have a long week, you might have a long month, but you guys made it here right now,” he told the crowd. “So take this positive energy with you and we’re going to duplicate it and give it to the rest of the world.”
An emotional moment
A Nyssa mom who was attending the concert with her family, including her 1-year-old daughter, Nyemiah Dreleena Navarro, got a real treat. Khalifa was in between songs talking about how happy he was to see all ages being able to attend the concert, as several youth were hoisted up onto shoulders. Mariah Ynigez Navarro was holding up Nyemiah and Khalifa picked them out of the crowd, jumping down from the stage and going down to the audience. There, Mariah held out Nyemiah and Khalifa kissed the baby girl on her cheek.
On Monday, Mariah said while it was very cute it also made her “feel very emotional.”
She said Nyemiah’s father died when she was just 20 days old.
“It was just, I just kind of felt like — and a lot of people told me as well … I think it was her dad sent to give her one last kiss,” Mariah said.
She also said it was great to have all ages at the show, saying she likes to take her daughter places.
“And it will be a memorable thing to look back on when she grows up and say, ‘Hey, look at this thing we did together,’” Mariah said.
‘A flawless event’
The concert was offered to the community by Hotbox Farms Ontario, a recreational marijuana dispensary, in celebration of its third anniversary. Organizers estimated 6,000 people or more attended, which included 2,500 in a VIP section and about 300 employees, families and friends.
It was the second time in three years that a major performing artist has drawn thousands of people into the city for a free concert, with the first three years ago when the dispensary hosted Snoop Dogg for its grand opening.
However, this time around, a great amount of advance planning went into the day, including plans for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, parking, security, working with city officials and countless other people in the background.
“The traffic flow pattern this year was incredible,” said Steven Meland.
He and Jeremy Breton co-own Hotbox Farms.
Meland said the ability for people to get in and out was one of the biggest positives. Furthermore, due to advance planning, he said they didn’t hear about parking issues like they did last time around. There were even additional lots that they secured for parking that didn’t fill up, he said.
“We were lucky to have a flawless event with no major issues or hiccups,” Meland said.
‘Everything went really good’
Things went smoothly for first responders, too, according to city officials.
Ontario Police did not see any issues arise from the concert.
“It went well,” said Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai.
While the chief was away at a conference, Lt. James Swank oversaw the operation on behalf of the Ontario Police Department.
“He did a great job,” the chief said of Swank.
A request for further information from Swank was pending as of press time.
Additionally, no issues were seen by Ontario Fire and Rescue.
“As far as I know everything went really good,” said Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
He said he heard some sirens and saw ambulance lights down the road from where he was stationed, but didn’t recall his staff responding.
More to come
“Wiz Khalifa comes with such a positive message,” Meland said. “I think people sometimes misjudge him because of his tattoos or the fact that he’s related to cannabis. But we all got to experience a great moment and positive messaging and words to live by. It was a great time, and we appreciate him coming out.”
Meland said the event would not have been successful without the Hotbox team or the countless other people involved, even from the city and third parties, who worked with his team to “come together and create a beautiful moment.” He said it was nice to work with everyone toward a common goal: “a great, free community event.”
To that end, he says his team is confident now with the success of this event that they could pull something like this off every year. This would likely involve “expanding it to more of a festival-style event going forward,” Meland said, with free general admission a mainstay for those events.
