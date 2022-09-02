Witnesses knocking on doors again

David and Diana Thomas return to their door-to-door ministry in Ontario after a 30-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo courtesy of Jehovah's Witnesses

Ontario Jehovah's Witnesses are resuming their trademark door-to-door ministry after two and a half years, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the restoration of pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in 13,000 congregations in the U.S. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31 and in-person conventions are once again being planned for 2023.



