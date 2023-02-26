ONTARIO — A growing trend for mobile living comes with a major setback: A short life expectancy for RVs — whether towable trailers or motorhomes — complicated by the fact that they can’t be taken to the dump and most salvage yards no longer accept them.

Furthermore, those that do take them don’t pay for the scrap metal. Instead, due to extensive labor and health risks to get to the metal, they charge hundreds to thousands of dollars to reduce RVs to parts, metal and trash. This does not include the price to get the RV to the salvage yard — if a company can be found to tow it, as fewer and fewer towing companies these days will deal with hauling them away.



