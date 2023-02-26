ONTARIO — A growing trend for mobile living comes with a major setback: A short life expectancy for RVs — whether towable trailers or motorhomes — complicated by the fact that they can’t be taken to the dump and most salvage yards no longer accept them.
Furthermore, those that do take them don’t pay for the scrap metal. Instead, due to extensive labor and health risks to get to the metal, they charge hundreds to thousands of dollars to reduce RVs to parts, metal and trash. This does not include the price to get the RV to the salvage yard — if a company can be found to tow it, as fewer and fewer towing companies these days will deal with hauling them away.
Officials with the city of Ontario are looking for a solution after recently running into this problem as it relates to an RV that was destroyed in a fire on Jan. 10. The remnants of the towable RV and its contents are still in the parking lot on the southwest side of West Park Plaza on Southwest Fourth Avenue. It’s unknown at this time when that might change or how much it might cost to deal with it.
Ontario’s situation
City Manager Dan Cummings has been in communication with Ontario Police Lt. James Swank, who told Cummings that he and Officer Rick Reyna were both working on it.
Swank explained that the main issue the property owner is having is finding someone to come tow it.
“They refuse, saying they don’t have room and don’t get any money out of it,” Cummings said, adding that Swank says “other cities and counties in the area are having similar issues due to homelessness.”
Cummings said it is an issue the city needs to try and figure out.
“It sounds like this is becoming a big issue everywhere,” he said.
He noted that he didn’t “blame the tow companies,” if it cost them more than it took to tear them apart.
“If tow companies don’t want them, we may have to start dealing with them,” he said.
Cummings commented that although the new Homelessness Ad Hoc Committee was put together to address time, place and manner laws the city must have in place by June 30, it might be necessary to keep the committee on for longer “to address issues like this.”
What about landfills?
There are many reasons that recreational vehicles can not just be taken to the dump, but first is that they are not set up to do it.
Of the two landfills serving the Western Treasure Valley, neither takes RVs or any other kind of vehicle.
Eric Evans, interim director for Malheur County Environmental Health, says the Lytle Landfill outside of Vale has no way to process them — including removing metals such as undercarriages, and no way to compact the rest of the material.
“There’s no way we could handle that — we’re too small of an operation,” Evans said. “We’ve had people dump boats that we just can’t get rid of.”
When that happens, the items have to get put off to the side until the contractor can figure out how to get rid of it.
Evans noted that while the county has no jurisdiction in the city, if there was a way he could help he would.
“If this is a question out in the county, we would probably have to figure out an answer.”
An official at Clay Peak Landfill in Payette County said they are unable to accept any kind of vehicles — recreational or otherwise — due to environmental regulations surrounding motors. And if it doesn’t have a motor?
“It’s too big. We just can’t do that.”
‘We don’t touch them’
Towing companies typically take unwanted or unusable vehicles to a salvage yard, or to their own lots if they have available room. However, locally, the newspaper found various reasons no salvage yards will take them and no companies will tow them.
North Verde Auto Salvage, which is one place Ontario Police contacted, said in general, they will not take RVs.
“We don’t touch and don’t want to look at them,” a representative said.
A person at United Metals Recycling in Payette confirmed they also don’t take RVs and didn’t know of any place in the larger region that did.
A person with High Desert Towing, in Ontario, said with salvage yards not taking them, and tow companies having little space, they can’t get rid of them. However, they put the labor in to break them down so they can when the opportunity arises, and get into situations where they can’t recover the cost.
He said they hauled out a burnt-out camper last summer, and it took three days to tear it down for scrap metal, noting the rest of the material has to be thrown away.
He pondered whether the city could find the registered owner of the trailer and bill them for the cost.
Tina Anderson, who has worked at Ontario’s Roadrunner Towing for 16 years, cited cost and health concerns as primary reasons.
“Here’s the problem: We’re trying not to take any more. For us to completely dispose, we have to completely dismantle them,” she said. “Right now, with all the fentanyl going on, we don’t touch them.”
Anderson said while not everybody living in an RV is using drugs, “we’ve got to be careful with our employees.” To minimize risk of exposure, the company now has drivers wearing gloves when dealing with vehicles.
Furthermore, the cost is too high with many RVs needing several days of labor to tear down.
“Nine times out of ten, it’s not beneficial. It costs us money, they don’t ever get picked up. It costs us to pick them up. It costs us to tear them down and nobody wants to take them,” Anderson said.
Additionally, for them to dispose of the vehicle completely, they have to have a title, which often means paying to file for lost titles.
“It’s just a mess and never-ending and we are finally putting our foot down,” Anderson said.
She said with the lack of affordable housing and more people “ending up on the street, a cheap camper” might seem like a great alternative.
“Then they break down, and they might have no money to fix it,” Anderson said.
The bigger picture
CamperFAQ’s.com states that when getting rid of an RV, people can sell them or donate them. But when it’s time to scrap them, it suggests taking it to a dump or salvage yard, noting you might get paid for the metal.
The site also lists RV salvage yards across the country.
Through this site and other research, the newspaper found the United States to be a desert when it comes to RV salvage yards.
In the West, some states have one location, and while others have none. Idaho joins Montana, Nevada and Utah in the latter category.
Oregon has one place regularly salvaging RVs: M&M towing in Woodburn.
A representative there said the company doesn’t provide tows to their yard and they charge people to salvage them due to the extensive work involved.
“Anywhere from $800 to $3,000 or $4,000, depending on the shape,” he said, noting that nowadays they are seeing more that are in bad shape.
However, if the trailers were made before 1989 M&M towing won’t take them. The reason: “They still used asbestos in flooring and sometimes in insulation before that year.”
As such, anything older than that has to have asbestos abatement. There is only one place doing that in Newberg; however, the newspaper was unable to connect with anyone there after multiple attempts.
At M&M towing, the official noted they have seen a “major increase in salvage in the past five years, and we’re running low on space.”
