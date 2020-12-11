ONTARIO
In light of the dropping temperatures, staff from Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s Public Works department, took time to answer some questions regarding what residents should do to protect their homes from impending cold temps.
Argus: What should homeowners be aware of with freezing pipes / plumbing?
Jacobs: Pipes begin to freeze when outside temperatures reach 20 degrees and below.
Pipe bursts can burst when outside temperatures drop to Zero Degrees and lower.
Check for pipes that are not insulated that are located in unheated areas.
Products such as ‘Heat Tape, Heat Cables or Pipe Sleeves’ should be used to help prevent pipe freezing.
It is a good practice when the weather is very cold outside to allow your faucet to drip to prevent freezing.
To un-freeze pipes – use a Heating Pad, a Hair Dryer, Hot Towels soaked in Hot Water or a Portable Space Heater.
DO NOT USE A BLOW TORCH, KEROSENE OR PROPANE HEATER, CHARCOAL STOVE OR ANY OTHER OPEN FLAME DEVICES.
Argus: Can most minor issues be addressed by the resident themselves?
Jacobs: During Cold Weather Season:
Treat ALL drains by pouring a mixture of one cup Baking Soda + one cup Salt + ¼ cup cream of Tartar + two cups of boiling water.
Argus: What preventive measures can people take to make sure their plumbing doesn’t freeze?
Jacobs: Prior to Cold Weather Season:
Detach and drain ALL garden hoses.
Shut off ALL water flow to outdoor spigots and drain ANY remaining water. {As water freezes it expands – expanding water can cause pipes to burst.]
Argus: How big of a problem is it when residential plumbing freezes?
Jacobs: Freezing pipes are especially likely during the Cold Weather Season months of December thru February.
New York City Water attributes 35% more water main breaks during the Cold Weather Season months.
