MERIDIAN — With winter and the holiday travel season upon us, it is time to prepare for challenging driving conditions to avoid unnecessary risks during inclement weather. Up to 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies around the state are joining forces to launch a Winter Driving Extravaganza campaign. 

This safety campaign aims to inform Idahoans of increased emphasis patrols for seat belt violations and impaired driving and provide public education on winter driving and snowplow safety.



