ONTARIO — Some of our readers reached out to find out if a local eatery was closing its doors, following the removal of its freeway sign last month. As Ontario Winger’s manager told the Argus on July 9, that’s not the case.
Sara Schaffer, manager of the restaurant, took the opportunity to share not only about how they’re coping with the landscape created by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but also what they’re doing to encourage guests to return. She said the effort has been challenging for the individually owned location.
“It’s actually quite a bit more complicated now,” said Schaffer. “Labor costs are definitely higher, we must keep more staff on to be able to keep up with the regular double sanitation.”
The restaurant has taken further steps to keep customers safe, including serving drinks with lids on for dine-in customers, sanitizing touch points, such as door handles and point-of-sale systems every 20 minutes, and sanitizing bank cards and pens before handing them to guests.
“We’re making it work.”
Schaffer said that she had to layoff 22 employees during the on-site dining ban imposed by Gov. Kate Brown in mid-March. Most have returned to work since then, Schaffer said.
“We are like a big family here, we’ve all been together for a while; Everyone, while being hesitant and sort of uncertain about the future, most people had a positive attitude. It actually made us closer as a family and as a work team.”
In recent weeks, Winger’s has seen the number of customers decline. Schaffer noted that Gov. Brown’s mask order has had a hand in that.
“Since the mask mandate went into effect, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in business; I think people are confused about, ‘How do we go to a restaurant, wear masks and still enjoy our experience?’”
To clarify, Schaffer pointed out that dine-in guests are allowed to take masks off once seated and anytime they are at their table but must wear them when away from their seat. She said employees have their temperature taken every shift, are asked a few simple health questions before getting started and encouraged not to work if they any COVID-19 symptoms.
The pandemic presented the restaurant with a unique opportunity to reimagine its dining room and bar area in April, with the theme now noticeably more ‘wooden’ than before.
That theme continues into the bar area, too; The light fixtures throughout the dining and bar areas exhibit an admirable example of recycling, the lampshades being made out of recycled whiskey bottles from the bar.
Regarding the sign removal, Schaffer said that was done because heavy winds in the area had broken welds in its post and caused the sign to lean back and forth. Action was taken immediately to ensure customers’ safety.
“It was quite alarming at first; I was wondering if it was going to topple, but we had someone out immediately to look at it and they were quite sure that due to the reinforcements when it was built there was no safety hazard.”
Schaffer said a new freeway sign is being made, with the current version of the Winger’s logo and to be mounted 10 feet lower than the previous one.
This being the restaurant’s 20th year in Ontario and to show appreciation to customers for their patience during the pandemic, Wingers is planning a grand reopening and customer appreciation event with free chicken wings and asphalt pie for customers, which due to the virus will be held at “a date to be determined in the future,” according to Schaffer.
Schaffer said they already had a promotion where they gave away bags of popcorn with freebies attached to them, such as coupons and gift cards good toward future visits.
“We have guests that have been coming here for twenty years … Wally Kinney, he is one of our dearest friends and he’s been our guest since the day we opened, still to this day.”
Schaffer said other customers have telephoned to ask questions and get updates on how things at Winger’s are going.
“It could be worse; it’s just been a whole new spin on how much we appreciate seeing guests coming in. When it was to-go only, they missed dining in and we missed having them and having that interaction and that community sense of being able to interact and check on people … I think it’s put a whole new appreciation for being able to interact with people one-on-one.”
