NYSSA — The Nyssa School Board discussed an upgrade and a possible addition to the high school over the next few months with the need to replace the building’s HVAC system, and to create more space at the high school, as well as to provide more security.
The 45-year old building needs an updated heating and cooling system to improve the airflow, said Superintendent Darren Johnson during the school board meeting on Monday night. The high school and other buildings were completed in 1976, following a fire in 1974 that destroyed much of the high school-junior complex.
The proposed addition would entail relocating the administration offices from their current place, which is set back between the two wings of the school. They would be moved to a location between the south wing and and the auditorium, next to the main parking lot. Moving the office would provide more space for students in the school building, Johnson said. Also, it would allow school officials to have a better view of people coming on campus.
One option for the new office suite, presented by Dion Zimmerman, of Design West Architects, is to bridge the space between the auditorium, and a second option is to leave a passageway between the two buildings.
School District Maintenance Director Jesse Melendez said the HVAC system was the priority.
Zimmerman said the units for the HVAC would be too heavy for the existing roof and suggested a platform anchored to a bearing wall could be built to hold the equipment.
Bryce Parker, with Beniton Construction, said the school might get better bids with the projects submitted as a package rather than individually.
Johnson said the estimated cost at the present time is about $1.9 million for the HVAC system and about $3 million for the combined projects, which would include an upgraded fire alarm system.
No decision was made by the board.
